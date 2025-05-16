Fire Chief Frawley steps down after 3 years leading Caldwell Department

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Fire Chief Richard Frawley is retiring after three years leading the city's fire department, officials announced on Thursday.

Frawley, who brought more than 25 years of fire service experience to the position, oversaw significant advancements in the department's emergency response capabilities during his tenure.

"Chief Frawley's leadership has been invaluable to our city," Wagoner said in a press release. "His dedication and expertise have left a lasting impact on our fire department and community. We wish him the best in his well-earned retirement."

Among Frawley's accomplishments was the successful passage of a $17.3 million bond in 2023, which will fund improvements to the city's fire protection infrastructure.

Before joining Caldwell in 2022, Frawley served as Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Milpitas, California, from 1998 until December 2021. He briefly stepped into the role of acting Fire Chief for the Milpitas Fire Department in 2018.

The city has not yet announced who will replace Frawley or when his last day will be.