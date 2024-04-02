False report of shooting in Caldwell causes confusion for officers

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police in Caldwell are describing the scene on Cromwell Street as a "swatting" after responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they made contact with those in the house who peacefully exited.

According to officers, swatting is when someone calls dispatch to report an incident of violence that is later determined to be false.

The news follows a post by the Caldwell Police Department urging the public to avoid the area of Cromwell Street near Farmway and Ustick Roads at 10:57 am on April 2.

Now, investigators will be working to identify the callers and hold them accountable. Any person determined to be responsible for a "swatting" could face charges for making a false report.