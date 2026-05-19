"Everybody’s stretched thin": Caldwell approves Silverleaf development amid growth concerns

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell approves Silverleaf development as residents raise concerns over growth, housing and infrastructure.

Caldwell city leaders are moving forward with a major mixed-use development project that could reshape part of the city’s south end, bringing nearly 1,000 new homes, commercial growth and new amenities to one of the fastest-growing areas in Canyon County.

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Caldwell approves Silverleaf development amid growth concerns

The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved the proposed mixed-use Silverleaf Subdivision earlier this month, a project spanning roughly 284 acres along Karcher Road between South 10th Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

Developers say the project will be built out over the next five to 10 years and include up to 991 residential units, more than 47 acres of commercial development, trails, parks and community amenities.

“The property is essentially a large infill project,” said Mark Tate, manager of M3 Companies, during a presentation to the Caldwell City Council.

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According to city planning documents, the proposal includes 655 single-family homes and a future multifamily development capped at 336 units pending future city approvals.

Tate said the development was designed to align with Caldwell’s comprehensive growth plan while bringing additional commercial opportunities to the Karcher Road corridor.

“There’s over 47 acres of commercial requested on this site, which is a massive amount of commercial,” Tate said.

City planners noted the project includes commercial zoning concentrated near major intersections at Indiana Avenue and 10th Avenue, areas expected to better support future businesses and traffic flow.

Planning staff said the site is surrounded by existing development, utilities and schools, including Valley View Middle School, Falcon Ridge Elementary School and Gem State Adventist Academy.

The project also proposes 14.5% open space — nearly double the city’s minimum requirement of 8% — along with walking trails, open areas and recreational amenities including a pool, pickleball courts, a clubhouse and playgrounds.

“We have a massive amount of open space in this project,” Tate said.

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Developers also said the subdivision could help expand regional pathway connections south of Karcher Road and potentially create a future public park through a nearby 10-acre Bureau of Land Management parcel.

Supporters of the project also pointed to the millions of dollars in projected impact fees expected to help fund public safety and transportation infrastructure as Caldwell continues to grow.

During council discussions, city officials said the development is expected to generate approximately $1.65 million in police and fire impact fees from the residential portions alone, along with an estimated $2.8 million in traffic impact fees tied to the single-family portion of the project.

Council members said those fees could help support one-time capital expenses such as fire stations, police vehicles, roads and other infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate future growth.

“This is a subdivision that not only is going to bring us substantial impact fees, but those property taxes that are going to subsidize Station 4 and 5,” Geoff Williams said during the meeting.

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Planning and zoning staff ultimately recommended approval, stating the proposal complied with city code, utility requirements and long-term growth plans.

Still, the development has sparked concerns from some longtime residents who worry infrastructure, traffic and housing affordability are already being stretched thin across the Treasure Valley.

“Our infrastructure as it is can’t handle what we have here,” said longtime Idaho resident Kelly Latten. “The growth has absolutely exploded.”

Latten said rapid development has dramatically changed communities he grew up in and forced many native Idaho families farther from city centers due to rising housing costs.

“It’s gotten to the point where everybody’s stretched thin,” Latten said.

He said increasing rent prices and competitive housing markets pushed him out of areas where he previously lived.

“Let’s build a ton of stuff,” Latten said. “And that’s allowed a massive influx of people to where, I mean, I got pushed out of areas that I lived for years.”

Traffic was another major concern raised by residents, especially as construction and expansion continue along Highway 55 and Karcher Road.

Former Vallivue High School student Tylie Jara Chavez said she worries local schools may struggle to keep up with future growth.

“I graduated in 2021. Our class was massive,” Jara Chavez said, recalling crowded classrooms during her time at Vallivue.

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She said future developments could place even greater strain on already crowded schools and teachers.

“Now they’re gonna have to build more schools,” Jara Chavez said. “While they’re doing that, where is everyone supposed to go? How are they supposed to handle classes? How are they supposed to make sure teachers are able to teach?”

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