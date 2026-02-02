'Every town of a certain size deserves a bookstore': Caldwell bookstore expands as community support grows

CALDWELL, Idaho — A locally owned bookstore in downtown Caldwell is expanding its space to give readers more room to gather, browse and connect.

Shared Stories opened in 2024 after owner George Decker and his wife, Dr. Jocele Skinner, decided to bring an independent bookstore to Caldwell's growing downtown area.



"Every town of a certain size deserves a bookstore," Decker said.

The idea gained momentum after another bookstore in town announced it was closing, prompting conversations about whether the community could support a new one.

"There was a bookstore in town, and due to COVID and other things they were closing, and they came to us and they said, you know, we think you guys can open a bookstore and make it thrive," Decker said.

With Caldwell continuing to grow, the couple decided to move forward.

Idaho News 6

"We thought, well, let's take a good look at this and see what we can do, and we did some research. We went to a couple of classes and we said, this will work. Let's give it a shot. And we love what we're doing," Decker said.

Since opening, the bookstore has focused on thoughtful curation, offering books selected specifically for the community rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We like to curate every book that comes into our store. That's the beauty of an independent bookstore. All the way across the nation, we love visiting all the different bookstores because each and every one is different," Decker said.

The store's growth led to the recent expansion. What began as a small gathering space quickly filled as interest in book clubs and events grew. The expansion added a seating area, allowing more room for readers and community events.

Idaho News 6

One of the biggest surprises has been the enthusiasm from younger readers, Decker said.

"If you would have told me two years ago that teenagers would be walking into our store asking for classics and asking for philosophy, I would have giggled. I would have said there's no way," Decker said.

Instead, teens and young adults are actively seeking out classic literature.

"But there's these 17-24-year-olds that come in, and they're asking for Moby Dick, they're asking for Wuthering Heights," Decker said.

Supporting other local businesses has remained central to the store's mission.

"That was part of the model plan when we opened — that we wanted as much local stuff in here as we can possibly get," Decker said.

That includes locally made goods, artwork and products from area creators.

Idaho News 6

Owning a bookstore was never something Decker expected after watching his parents run a small business.

"Never. My parents had a small business, and they were at it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Growing up, I said I don't ever want to own my own business," Decker said.

After years working for a large corporation, that perspective changed.

"But then, after working for a large corporation for a number of years, yeah, I like the idea of being my own boss," Decker said.

The response from the Caldwell community continues to motivate him, especially when customers return.

"That is just fantastic. When you get a repeat person from a year ago come by and tell you how much they enjoy your store, that really does me well," Decker said.

Customers who are unsure whether a specific title is in stock are encouraged to call the store, as staff may be able to order it.

Idaho News 6

