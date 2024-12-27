Ensuring Safety and Security: How the Caldwell Police Department protects the City during the holiday season

CALDWELL, Idaho — As families celebrate the holidays and make memories, the Caldwell Police Department is hard at work keeping the city safe. With extra patrols and a strong presence, they help ensure the community stays secure, allowing everyone to enjoy the season with peace of mind.



The Caldwell Police Department works around the clock while families enjoy the holidays together.

Officers ensure everyone is following the law by patrolling through the city.

The department wants to remind everyone with New Year's Eve nearing to not drink and drive.

While everyone is enjoying the holidays with their families, Caldwell's Police Department ensures their city is safe no matter what time or season it is.

I tagged along with Officer Buie, who tells me they see certain activity that keeps them busy during the winter.

"Always have a lot of DUI's always have a lot of domestic things of that nature, disturbances noise complaints Caldwell is just a busy city," said Caldwell Police Officer Marshal Buie.

He tells me that each call is important to them even if it's checking to see if someone is okay in their car.

From starting his shift at 8:00 p.m. sharp and patrolling to ensure everyone is following the law till 6 a.m., Officer Buie expressed the blessing it is to do what he loves and work for the city.

"I feel blessed I get to work with awesome people, do awesome things, and it means something right? At the end of the day you get to go home and obviously depending on the night you get to make a real difference in someone's life potentially," said Officer Buie.

Even working during the holidays is a time to make memories and be with family. Officer Buie expresses the need to make sure people are safe no matter what.

"At the end of the day I am thankful the blessings outweigh the negative, that is for sure," said Officer Buie.

He continues to protect the city and takes each call seriously.

Chief rex ingrum tells me in a statement, "While many are celebrating with their loved ones, our team works tirelessly to ensure the safety and the well-being of our community."

As the new year is unfolding Officer Buie wants to remind everyone to have fun but also be responsible.

"I'd say drink responsibly because that is the big thing with parties and what not coming up," said Officer Buie.