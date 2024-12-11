Emery Sky Subdivision to bring hundreds of homes and a daycare center to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell Council members approved a new subdivision in Caldwell. With many developments coming to the city, residents are torn over the loss of cropland but hope for cheaper future housing costs.



A new subdivision is coming to Caldwell.

Emery Sky will fill a 38-acre lot near Lake Avenue and Moss Street.

The subdivision will have 259 homes, a basket and two pickleball courts, and a daycare facility.

A new development is coming to Caldwell.

What was once cropland will now be the home of a new subdivision.

After getting approval from planning and zoning and heading to city council the project was approved earlier this month in a five-to-one vote among city council members.

The Emery Sky subdivision will fill the 38-acre lot with hundreds of homes.

Public documents submitted for the development show plans to bring 259 housing units to the area,147 Single-family homes, 7 duplex lots, and four 4 fourplexs.

It would also include a basketball court and two pickleball courts.

One thing the developer hopes will help community members living in the area is a daycare facility along the frontage of Lake Avenue.

I spoke with nearby neighbors who wanted to stay anonymous telling me how heartbroken they are to see land that once fed the community will now be filled with homes.

Another neighbor told me they moved to get away from the subdivision and now will live near one again.

"You know that's just the beautiful part of Idaho that keeps us going," said Caldwell resident Jessie Sandoval.

Jessie Sandoval a Caldwell resident tells me she is torn over the constant development but hopes to own a house someday.

"I hope there is still development but a balance of both," said Sandoval.