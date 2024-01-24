Elevate Academy hosts first Community Health Day

CALDWELL, Idaho — Community Health Day at Elevate Academy:



Elevate Academy hosted its first-ever Community Health Day.

Tenth-grade students educated the Caldwell community on health-related topics such as the proper use of handling an EpiPen, handling food safely, CPR administration, and how to stop a bleed.

The students were allowed to present their work and practice speaking in front of large groups of people.

"It was a really fun process and this school makes it all hands-on and like makes it a fun environment in general," said sophomore student Jason Frederickson. "We made all the posters by hand and we researched and we made flyers. That's what I like about this school."

"Being able to meet new people and be able to tell them what we're learning in school right now," said sophomore student Amari Martinez.

"All these things are really important. They could save lives in many different ways," said Frederickson.

Not only did the fair allow for the students to show their work, but gives them practice presenting in front of large crowds.

"The act of getting information out to people in a face-to-face manner is probably one of the biggest struggles for these kids," said Elevate Academy Math Teacher, Ernie Garrison.

"It's easy to present in front of your teacher but when you have random guests come and you have to answer their questions and be on the spot it makes them step up more so it's a positive pressure," said Elevate Academy Principal, C.J. Watson.

"We just hope that the next time we have one of these events we can get more and more people out here to be part of our community so we can be a better part of your community," said Garrison.

