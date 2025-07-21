Driver crashes into Caldwell animal hospital after ignoring construction flaggers

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone near 10th Avenue and Ustick Road on Thursday. Witnesses on-site told police that the driver, later identified as Edelmira Santizo Roblero, seemed visibly upset by flaggers attempting to signal where to go, leading to Roblero swerving to the right and accelerating.

Police say that Roblero struck her car into the north wall of the Canyon Small Animal Hospital, which was already recently repaired following a separate crash into the hospital in February.

The vehicle did not go inside the building, but officials say it caused significant external damage.

“Our flaggers are working long hours in extreme heat to protect both construction crews and drivers," said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram in a press release. "Choosing to ignore their signals, especially in frustration or anger, is dangerous and unacceptable."