Dome-shaped church visible from I-84 could be torn down for new affordable housing project

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission recommended an application for approval that could bring affordable housing to the Caldwell area.



The plans are to build about 150 dwellings and a lot.

The church of the First Assembly of God has a unique dome-shaped building visible from I-84 that could be torn down.

The application for the plan was recommended for approval by the Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission.

The application is scheduled to be presented to the City Council on Feb. 20th.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A new development that would bring more than 150 housing units to Caldwell, moves forward after a vote from the City's Planning and Zoning Commission.

The site—is well known for Treasure Valley Natives where a church's unique dome-shaped buildings catch your eye as you drive on I-84.

"Well that's how I found my way when I first came here," said Caldwell resident, Lisa Jones. "I was like 'Okay. That's my exit.' And to me it's kind of like a landmark," said Caldwell resident, Lisa Jones.

The project promises more affordable housing.

A prospect that Caldwell residents, like Joanna Sanchez, say Caldwell needs more of.

"I'm hoping that these places up by the church will...I guess allow me that opportunity to move out and be on my own. And that I can afford it," said Sanchez.

I went door to door at a nearby complex where people told me they were looking forward to the change and the added options for housing in the area.

"I think that it's a good idea. Especially for a lot of the families that are coming in the neighboring states," said Caldwell resident, Anthony Hernandez. "A lot of people, obviously need help. And I can tell that just from all the buildings that we have here, it's helped out a lot of families. It's helped out a lot of people, especially, that are in the Caldwell community."

Although the site holds a lot of history, nearby residents are optimistic about the future.

"I do like this location because it's quieter," said Sanchez.

