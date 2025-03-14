Watch Now
Train causing road block in Caldwell, no other vehicles involved

A train is blocking Simplot Boulevard in downtown Caldwell. The train came off the tracks near the intersection of 4th Avenue.
CALDWELL, Idaho — A train is blocking Simplot Boulevard in downtown Caldwell after the wheels came off of one of the train cars. The incident occurred near the intersection of 4th Avenue.

The Caldwell Police Department says the road will be closed for several hours — drivers in the area should take an alternate route.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

No injuries have been reported, according to Caldwell Police. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

