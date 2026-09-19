'Defending champions': Police best fire during tug-of-war matchup

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department secured bragging rights for the next year following their victory over Caldwell Fire during Saturday's tug-of-war match.

During the best-of-three showdown, CPD defended their title with a 2-0 sweep, according to a social media post by the department.

"We always enjoy being part of events like this that bring Caldwell together," CPD shared, "whether we’re working the festival, visiting with families, or battling it out on the end of a rope."

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