Culinary Week celebrates Caldwell's unique food scene with special menus and local flavors

CALDWELL, Idaho — Destination Caldwell is hosting a week-long Culinary Week event that allows visitors to sample offerings from 41 downtown shops.

“We are actually excited for Culinary Week,” said Diana Still the store manager of Shine Nutrition

Culinary Week showcases Caldwell's unique food scene, with special menus available at various shops and restaurants through March 22.

“We’re excited to celebrate everything culinary downtown,” said Brittan Aebischer, Marketing and Strategic Partnership Manager at Destination Caldwell. “It’s kind of an experimental zone for the growing food scene.”

Visitors can find deals ranging from $5 to $50.

“You can go online, check out different menu items, and explore special offerings,” Aebischer noted.

Diana Still, manager at Shine Nutrition, expressed enthusiasm for their special menu items, including a returning favorite: chocolate-dipped bananas, which draw nostalgia from childhood. They also feature a $15 organic juice and a top-selling item, the two-week revitalizer to-go.

Still emphasized the importance of local shopping, stating, “It helps us bring in more products and support our employees and families,” said Still.

“Caldwell has always been a marketplace to support what the farmers have reaped,” added Aebischer.

Destination Caldwell also highlighted that many restaurants source ingredients from Idaho farms, and events like Culinary Week enhance the cycle of local production and creativity.

“It’s really cool that we can continue that cycle of growth, reaping, and selling,” Aebischer said.