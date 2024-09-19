Crews prepare for annual Winter Wonderland in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — In downtown Caldwell, crews are busy hanging millions of Christmas lights for this year’s Winter Wonderland. The setup started this week and will continue until the grand opening on Nov. 22. Residents are excited to see the lights go up, bringing holiday cheer to the community.



Crews began the project this week because the setup takes months to complete.

The lights will open on Nov. 22 and remain up through the holiday season.

"It's just like a whole celebration for the whole month" said Caldwell resident Rachel Wolf

As the seasons are changing, there are many preparations underway before the holidays.

In Downtown Caldwell, crews are hanging up millions of Christmas lights to cover the trees, bridges and town for this year's "Winter Wonderland" — a set up that takes months.

As crews began the project this week, Caldwell residents can't help but feel excited about what's to come.

"We have actually come consistently for the last 3 years since we've moved here," said Wolf

Wolf tells me the lights have created great memories for her and her family.

"They saw, like, the dragon that spits fire and they all freaked out," Wolf said. "It was the funniest thing, it was a great memory."

" I'm super excited for the lights to come on. It's like seriously, in my opinion, the most magical place in all of Idaho," said Caldwell business owner Jackie Guthrie.

Others are simply excited to get into the holiday spirit as they watch workers ensure that each strand of light is perfect for opening day on Nov. 22.

"It would be fun to just get the celebration to last even longer," said Guthrie