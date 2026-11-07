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Crash in Caldwell leaves one dead, ISP shares

Idaho State Police.jpg
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police.jpg
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CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) have notified us of a two-vehicle collision in Caldwell that is currently under investigation.

According to ISP, an 81-year-old man from Caldwell was driving a GMC Canyon southbound on Hop Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

At that time, a RAM 3500 pulling a trailer driven by a 32-year-old woman from Parma was driving westbound on Purple Sage Rod, where the vehicles crashed in the intersection.

ISP said that though both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the driver of the GMC died at the scene.

The collision blocked traffic for about three hours. This incident is still under invesigation.

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