County leaders look to override Caldwell City Council's decision to move forward with hotel plans

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a letter of intent was approved by Caldwell City Council members Canyon County Commissioners held a public meeting to discuss the city plan to move forward with plans for a potential hotel development in front of the Canyon County Fairgrounds.



This meeting comes after the approval of a letter of intent for a dirt lot used for many years by Community members.

Canyon County commissioners worried that this approval will raise county-wide taxes.

County Leaders hope to find a balance to what they call will be a potential domino effect if the project passes.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A letter of intent was approved earlier this month by 4 out of 6 Caldwell City Council members for a hotel to be built in front of the Canyon County fairgrounds. Canyon County commissioners held a public meeting in hopes to discussing the approval with city council members.

During the meeting, commissioners expressed hope that city council members would comply but council members chose not to attend.

"It will impact the tax payers of Canyon County. This city decision could impact your taxes for the whole county," said Brad Holton, District 2 Canyon County Commissioner.

During the meeting held by Chief Operating Officer Greg Rast, they discussed key points that community members felt were missing, like what it would mean for the Canyon County Fair if plans proposed by the city were carried out.

The recommendations would mean more cost for the fair and time they say they would need prior to the development

The last slide at the meeting ended with a statement from the Griffith family that for 30 years generously has dedicated portions of what is known as the Caldwell Event Center and Griffiths Park to ensure Canyon County Fair remains on this property.

Natalie Levi who has been following this from the start tells me to see commissioners support Caldwell citizens brought some hope to her.

"With each new subdivision, with each new farm that goes away, the cost of existence is becoming unbearable to so many people," said Caldwell resident Natalie Levi.

"My generation and at least 232 College of Idaho student body and facility are very passionate about culture," said College of Idaho Student Arielle Levi.

"You know it seems like just a dirt lot but its also part of our culture and how that fair is able to run," said FAA participant Abygale Johansen.

Community members held a town meeting after the commissioner's public meeting to discuss how they felt over the response and also find solutions on what they can do to protect what they call an impactful cultural ground.

