Coroner identifies 68-year-old man who died in police custody in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died while in police custody on June 14 as 68-year-old Donald Teeter Jr. of Caldwell. Officials say both the cause and manner of death remain pending as the investigation continues.

Teeter died on Saturday after police responded to a medical emergency call in the 900 block of Belmont Street around 11 p.m. According to authorities, the caller reported a man "suffering from an unknown medical condition, acting violently, and threatening to jump off a third-floor balcony."

Caldwell police, fire department personnel, and Canyon County paramedics responded to the scene. In what police described as "an attempt to save the man from himself and others," officers and fire personnel restrained Teeter using "minor physical force and body weight" before placing him in handcuffs.

Once he was handcuffed, police say Teeter lost consciousness. First responders removed the restraints and began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The department is committed to transparency and accountability as we navigate this painful process," said Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram. "Every loss is a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and serve with compassion."

The City of Nampa confirmed that two officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. The Nampa Police Department is now handling the investigation.

The Critical Incident Task Force is also conducting an independent investigation into Teeter's death.