Convicted felon arrested in Caldwell after fleeing Arizona authorities

CALDWELL, Idaho — A convicted felon who fled from Arizona police last month was arrested in Caldwell after authorities tracked him to a local RV park.

Darryl Kysar was taken into custody on June 12 at Sun Creek Point RV Park following a coordinated effort between Caldwell Police and the Queen Creek Police Department in Arizona.

Police say Kysar had been wanted on a nationwide, no-bond warrant after fleeing from multiple Arizona law enforcement agencies on May 13. During that pursuit, he allegedly discarded a firearm from his vehicle before abandoning his truck in the desert.

After receiving a tip about Kysar's whereabouts following weeks of investigation, Caldwell Police quickly established surveillance at the RV park and made the arrest without incident.

"This operation is an excellent example of the effectiveness of interagency collaboration," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police. "Our officers acted decisively and professionally to ensure public safety and assist our law enforcement partners in Arizona."