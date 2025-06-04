Community Baby Shower: Salvation Army's Baby Haven program helping Caldwell families thrive

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Salvation Army is helping local families thrive through their Baby Haven program, where current or expecting parents can participate in classes twice a month and earn points that they can cash in for essential items at the Baby Haven boutique.

"For each meeting the come to they get points and they get points for every doctor visit they go to," said Lieutenant Amy Lewis, Caldwell Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Amy Lewis says everyone leaves the classes with diapers, wipes, and other baby items — no matter what.

Maria Ines Arroyo Alvarez has attended these classes since 2017 and says Baby Haven helps Caldwell parents — despite potential language barriers.

She tells us in Spanish — "Just like my story is the story of the other women," said Maria Ines Arroyo Alvarez.

These mothers from different backgrounds help each other by sharing advice and experiences.

"We help each other and we help others, and someone else helps us," said Maria Ines Arroyo Alvarez.

The program works like a chain of support — community members offer donations, mothers exchange information, and bring back gently used items for others to use as well.

"When they know that the community is invested in them also then it really helps them to feel a part of the community," said Lieutenant Lewis. "But when you know people are taking the time to invest, to volunteer, to donate to even people you don't know in the community, it just gives people that extra boost to know they are cared about."

