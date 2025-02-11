College of Idaho to name basketball arena 'Elgin Baylor Arena' in honor of legendary alumni

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho is excited to announce that its basketball arena will be renamed the Elgin Baylor Arena in honor of the legendary NBA player and civil rights pioneer. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 21 during halftime of the men's basketball game at 7 p.m.

Elgin Baylor, an NBA Hall of Famer, attended The College of Idaho in 1954 during a time of societal division. His enrollment was groundbreaking as he, along with five other Black students, joined the men’s basketball team, marking a significant step toward integration in college athletics. This experience in Caldwell provided Baylor with his first taste of an integrated community, allowing him to attend classes, live in dormitories, and dine with classmates of all backgrounds.

Baylor went on to have a monumental career, becoming the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. His impressive milestones include being the first NBA player to score 70 points in a game and holding the record for the most points in an NBA Finals game for over 40 years. Baylor also broke barriers as one of the first Black NBA coaches and general managers.

The dedication ceremony will feature reflections on Baylor’s life, a video tribute, and the official unveiling of the newly named arena.