CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho will host Indian Wesleyan next Saturday in the NAIA quarterfinals after winning in a rout in the second round of the playoffs.

The College of Idaho is undefeated on the season and they earned the number one seed heading into the playoffs, that momentum carried over as the Yotes were dominant in all phases of the game in a blowout win.

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College of Idaho steamrolls Ottawa 56-10 to advance to the NAIA quarterfinals

The College of Idaho put up 567 yards of offense as quarterback Caden Young threw for 257 yards and five touchdowns, the Emmett native also ran one in for a score. Rylie Byington rushed for 131 yards and caught a touchdown pass as the Yotes outscored Ottawa 49-3 after the score was tied at seven a piece.

The defense also got it done shutting out Ottawa in the second half and near the end of the first half defensive tackle Tucker French recovered a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown as Ottawa was pinned on the two after a terrific punt.

The only negative for the Yotes came from two first half turnovers on a fumble and a muffed punt, but for the most part it was a dominant effort that has the fans believing this could be their year.

"We have home field advantage until the championship if we get days like today, we are going to rock it," said Sean Ruettgers, a C of I alumn. "The fact that we can replicate our basketball success on the gridiron, I love that and go Yotes."

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