College of Idaho Men's Basketball advances to NAIA Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The College of Idaho, Yotes Men's Basketball team will advance to the NAIA Quarterfinals after walloping the Langston Lions 95-65 on Thursday.

College of Idaho Athletics says defense was a key element, holding the Lions to just three made three-pointers in 18 attempts, and 13 forced Langston turnovers, leading to 20 points.

On the offensive end, the 12 different Yotes scored, led by Junior guard Samaje Morgan, who had 18 points, eight assists and four steals.

The No. 1 ranked Yotes will now face the Georgetown Tigers on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. MT.