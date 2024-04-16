College of Idaho launches first doctoral degree program

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho is launching its first doctoral degree program. The Doctorate of Medical Science program will be delivered entirely online and in an asynchronous format.

Dr. Kari Bernard has been designated as director for the new program, which will launch over the summer. The new program will launch with 25 students, with 25 additional students being added to the program in 3-month intervals.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Doctor of Medical Science degree at The College of Idaho and offer the school’s first-ever doctoral degree,” Bernard said. “We’ve taken what is so special about The College of Idaho, especially the personalized attention and respect paid to each on-campus student, and recreated it in our online space. Each DMSc student will be paired with a doctoral-trained PA advisor, someone who knows what the students are going through and can provide meaningful support from day one of the program through to graduation. To mitigate administrative burdens, we’ve created a centralized process through our program manager for DMSc students to navigate enrollment and other requirements. We are truly meeting students where they are to support their doctoral journey.”

Key features of the DMSc program include:



100% online, built with flexibility in mind

Personalized support and mentorship from doctoral-trained PAs from the first day up until graduation

Affordable tuition and fees that fund quality learning content

Dedicated and engaged faculty supporting each individual student

Prospective students who are interested in the new DMSc program can find more information at CollegeOfIdaho.edu.