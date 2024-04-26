College of Idaho Director of Athletic Communications resigns effective immediately

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho Director of Athletic Communications Daniel Kambel has announced that he will be stepping down from his role effective immediately. Kambel has held the position since February of 2022.

"We greatly appreciate Danny for his time served in The College of Idaho athletic department. His efforts are valued by every program on our campus," said College of Idaho Vice President of Athletics Reagan Rossi. "Danny is pursuing an opportunity at another NAIA institution on the other side of the country that will allow him to help build a program from the ground up. We wish the best to Danny and his family."

