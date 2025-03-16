College of Idaho advances to the Sweet Sixteen in the NAIA National Tournament

The College of Idaho defeated Friends University out of Kansas in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament in front of their home fans with a 75-65 victory.

"It feels good ,one of our main goals all year was to get back to Kansas City and we accomplished that," said junior point guard Samaje Martin. "Playing here for our seniors the last time at the JAAC is very memorable we have great group of seniors."

The College of Idaho jumped out to a 41-22 at the half and they did it as a team with four players in double figures. Now the Yotes will play in Kansas City on Thursday against Langston out of Oklahoma as they try to keep the momentum going.

"I mean it feels awesome, it is kind of sad though because this is my last game ever in this gym," said senior forward Tyler Robinett. "It is such a good feeling to return to Kansas City, our tournament last year got cut short so we are looking to make another run this year."

The College of Idaho defeated the University of California-Merced on Friday to notch win number 200 for coach Colby Blaine in the first round of the tournament and on Saturday they continued to feed off the energy of the hometown crowd.

"I loved it," said Martin. "Two nights in a row we had the best crowd in the country and it feels good to play in front of them."

The College of Idaho is the number one seed in the Naismith Quadrant, they have won 21 games in a row and they won yet another conference championship. They will play on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. However, on Saturday it was all about celebrating with the fans.

"It was fantastic," said Robinett. "It is probably the best crowd we have had all year, the energy they bring changes the game for us."