Closures begin next week at Centennial Way and I-84 in Caldwell

Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 02, 2024
CALDWELL, Idaho — Beginning next week, drivers in Caldwell can expect lane closures at Centennial Way (Exit 27).

Idaho Transportation Department crews will close the outside lanes over I-84 starting Tuesday, February 6. Those closures will continue throughout the month, each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March.

Flaggers will direct traffic at the westbound ramps during that time, so drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention to crews.

The work is being done so crews can add electrical conduit under the roadway for the future traffic signal.

