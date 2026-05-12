City of Caldwell provides update after neighbors express frustrations regarding ongoing sewer project

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell delivered an update on Tuesday regarding the ongoing Main Street reconstruction project that includes improvements to the surrounding sewer infrastructure in the downtown area.

The update comes after neighbors recently expressed their frustration with a lack of information regarding the ongoing project, which has been delayed for months due to issues cited by the city, including challenges related to deep excavation and excess groundwater.

"Because of the technical nature of the work and the site conditions, delays have persisted throughout the project." - City of Caldwell

The company leading construction efforts on the project, Gentry Civil Construction, now says that the Main Street portion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of May. The Sewer portion of the project is estimated to be finished by the end of June.

City officials say that the sewer project is receiving a renewed "emphasis" due to a "known health and safety concern associated with an over-capacity lift station that has historically backed up into streets."

They go on to claim that the city is doing everything in its power to mitigate impacts on neighbors.

However, the city indicated that affected homeowners previously reached private agreements with Gentry Civil Construction regarding "temporary relocation support."

"The City of Caldwell has not assumed responsibility for these private agreements," said the release. "The City continues to encourage and facilitate communication between the contractor and residents when concerns are raised regarding payments and related matters."

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