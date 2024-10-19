Cherished tradition: A reason to celebrate Caldwell High School's Homecoming Parade

CALDWELL, Idaho — Excitement filled the air as Caldwell students experienced a Caldwell tradition. After the district called off the homecoming Parade due to mass shooting threats they made it a mission to reschedule the events.



Caldwell students and the community gathered for the anticipated Homecoming parade.

Homecoming events were called off last month due to mass shooting threats

Community members gathered to support Caldwell students.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We are excited the event is finally here" said Caldwell High Parent Heather Yee

There was excitement all around for the much-awaited tradition for Caldwell students as they prepared their cars and floats. Many had smiles on their faces.

Joy, laughter, and cheers filled the Caldwell streets as community members came out to show support. Once the parade started there was much to celebrate.

"A lot of the kids were worried about that we weren't gonna have it at all," said Caldwell High parent Vanessa Hernandez

Vanessa Hernandez tells me it's been a hard time for Caldwell parents and happy the district made it a mission to have the homecoming events be rescheduled.

Just last week Caldwell High had a lockdown due to a student bringing a handgun to school. Hernandez tells me she thinks the district made the right choice by having the parade rescheduled when they did.

"It brings perspective of what the district did to keep our kids taken care of and to be able to enjoy events like these," said Hernandez

She tells me she's just glad to be here and feels safe with her kids as she watched her daughter walk the parade.

"The kids need it our community needs it and we are happy to be here to enjoy this time with these kids," said Hernandez

"I think a lot of the kids learn to speak up. The fact that the school is on top of it and took all the precautions they needed to makes me feel good as a parent," said Caldwell High Parent Katie Villegas