Championship night finishes off the 100th Caldwell Night Rodeo in style

CALDWELL, Idaho — The ride of the night belonged to Challis, Idaho native Cade Bruno on a horse called Miss Valley. Cade scored a 90.5 to win the saddle bronc competition at the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

"I love getting to rodeo in Idaho and hearing this crowd tonight was pretty dang cool," said Bruno. "My hair was standing up on the back of my neck the whole time."

Making Bruno's feat even more impressive was the fact he competed earlier in the day at a rodeo in Baker, Montana. Bruno hopped on a private plane and flew back to Caldwell where he had his winning ride.

"We don’t do it everyday, but it seems that ten or so times a year we end up doubling up," said Bruno. "I was only 82 so to finish it off like this is pretty awesome."

Other winners on the evening included Michelle Alley of Madisonville, Texas as she won the barrell racing, Zach Jongbloed out of Louisiana took home the tie down roping and the civis defeated the rowdys in the bucket brigade.

One of the interesting aspects of the Caldwell Night Rodeo includes the fans. On one side you have the rowdy section and on the other are the civis. Even thought the two sides have a rivalry they also have a lot of common ground at the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

"This is amazing just to watch this tonight, the whole crowd and the energy," said Darren Lyle. "It’s so much fun I brought my whole family, this is a family type of event."

"The Caldwell Night Rodeo is the best family entertainment hands down in the state of Idaho," said Stephanie Roardance. "Incredible athletes, I don’t know how they do it and I’m talking about the cowboys and cowgirls, not the rowdys."

The Powder River bulls were also impressive in the field that included three cowboys from Idaho nobody was able to hang on for eight seconds. Texan Taylor Toves came the closest and that has been a common theme in the past few years.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo sold out on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while having pretty good crowds on Tuesday and Wednesday.