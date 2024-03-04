Canyon County's Quilts of Valor volunteers are hard at work

CALDWELL, Idaho — Canyon County's Quilts of Valor shares their mission as volunteers create quilts for local veterans.



The group meets every first and third Friday of the month to create quilts

The organization welcomes all quilters and any donations

To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt click here.

"Quilts equal healing and love and comfort," said Bonnie Hamlett, a co-founder of Canyon County's Quilts of Valor.

Hamlett is one of eight founders of Canyon County's Quilts of Valor.

The organization was founded in 2003 by a woman named Catherine Roberts while her son was deployed in Iraq. During that time she had a dream about a man sitting in deep pain and thought these hand-stitched quilts could offer endless comfort.

"My favorite part is when we wrap them in the quilts and the emotions we see on their faces and the appreciation that they show us. It's amazing and it just makes it all worthwhile," said Hamlett.

In Caldwell, volunteers dedicate their time to create these quilts for local veterans.

"We couldn't do this without our volunteers. They are amazing and so dedicated. They're here all the time, they come, they show, they work," said Hamlett.

Even the materials are donated.

"We need whatever help we can get in that respect," said Hamlett.

I met a volunteer named Esther who discovered the organization at the Canyon County Fair and was immediately interested in getting involved.

"And I thought, 'Oh that's what I need to do,'" said Esther. "My favorite part is sewing it together. I have arthritis in my hands so the quilting it makes it kind of hard on me."

Some volunteers are also veterans learning the art of quilting.

"I've learned to back off on choosing complicated quilts," said a Quilts of Valor volunteer.

Bonnie says they keep busy but the work is well worth it. And as to the veterans who were awarded a quilt...

"They are so appreciative. They send us amazing thank you letters," said Hamlett.

