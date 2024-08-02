Caldwell's Alyssa Mendoza ends run at Paris Olympics

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell native Alyssa Mendoza is representing Idaho at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and now her Olympic debut has come to a close after sparking support from across the state

After a competitive 4-1 split-decision loss to two-time Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu on August 2, Mendoza's Olympic run came to an end.

The 20-year-old's Olympic run kicked off on July 30 with a dramatic opener against Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova where the Caldwell native came out victorious with a 3-2 split decision win.