Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall honors fallen heroes and veterans across the Treasure Valley

A day for the community to come together honoring our veterans.

The city of Caldwell hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial honoring veterans from across the region, including submarine veterans from Canyon County.

"It helps us appreciate the sacrifices we made," said Base Commander for the Boise Base Submarine Veterans Gary Grunewald.

Grunewald tells me on Veterans Day they honor those who have served their country, including those who never made it back home.

"It's important for us to continue to remember their sacrifice so that we understand what it takes to maintain our freedoms and be able to do that is a core part of the creed for the United States submarines," said Grunewald. "It's just fun to get together and see how our legacy is continued on and to move it forward."

Grunewald tells me the group also connects with those currently serving to show them that their sacrifices are also appreciated

The tribute recognized each fallen veteran who lived in Canyon County by tolling the bell one by one — each veteran thanked for their service

Residents stopped to see the memorials, including the bricks once scattered around Caldwell.

"So this veterans hall, you know, honors all those veterans that have fallen that have served for us over the decades and the many years. We are really excited to bring a lot of the memorials here to the Veterans Memorial Hall — they've been scattered over Caldwell over the several decades and to honor those men and woman who have fought," said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.