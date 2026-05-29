Caldwell Torch Run precedes Special Olympics State Summer Games

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Friday morning, the Special Olympics Idaho State Games kicked off the weekend's events with the traditional Law Enforcement Torch Run in Caldwell.

Starting at 11 a.m., athletes and police officers carried the ceremonial torch from the courthouse to Indian Creek Plaza.

WATCH: Join athletes and law enforcement as they bring the torch to Indian Creek Plaza

Caldwell Torch Run kicks off State Games

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Torch Run will pick up where it left off in Nampa. There, athletes and law enforcement officials will bring the torch to the Nampa High School for the official opening ceremonies, scheduled for 6 p.m.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue will ride his horse alongside the torch bearers.

You can find more info including the schedule of events here: State Summer Games | Special Olympics Idaho

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