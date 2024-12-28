Caldwell School District private security to have access to rifles, pepper spray and tasers

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District leaders have approved a new addendum to their security officers' policies allowing them to have access to intermediate forces and an additional lethal weapon.



Change comes after security firm asked for more access to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Leaders passed the addendum 2-1 with two abstaining votes.

Security officers will need to be certified and trained to carry pepper spray and tasers on their hands.

Rifle will be stored in a safe locked locker.

"This will allow our security guards to intermediate use of force to add to their hands on lethal force as well," said Caldwell School District Director of Communication Jessica Watts

Earlier this month the Caldwell school district held a board meeting where district leaders discussed and decided on adding an addendum to their eagle eye security policy.

The district is making the switch to three security officers rather than SRO's this school year after making budget cuts due to a failed levy. In the meeting, they discussed whether to add another lethal weapon and other intermediate force items such as pepper spray and Tasers on school grounds and why.

Director of Student Safety Eric Phillips stated in the meeting Besides their mere presence, they have hands-on and deadly force

"There's things that can happen that require a higher level of force besides hands or physical control, "Caldwell School District Director of Student Safety and Emergency Operations

Eric Phillips

A board leader asked why the need for a rifle in the schools when the officers already carry a handgun in a safe holster.

"Handguns are great, especially in the day today, but at the end of the day, they can be easily defeated by someone who has a long rifle themselves if they were to engage in a threat," said Phillips

"Student and staff safety is our first priority here in the Caldwell school district," Watts

Director of Communications Jessica Watts tells me district leaders passed the addendum 2-1 with two abstaining votes.

"This doesn't require the security officers to have items such as tasers and pepper spray it just allows them the ability to purchase those items if they would like," said Watts

If wanting to carry those intermediate forces they would also need to pass certification to have those in hand as well. They also are excited while continuing their contract their eagle eye security they will also be adding a SRO to their schools after receiving a state Department of Education grant

"We are able to fund one SRO for three years so he will be starting at Caldwell High School after the break and he will have the ability to roam to any other school if he is needed to help and we are excited to continue our partnership Caldwell Police Department," said Watts