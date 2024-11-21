Caldwell School District implementing a No Phone Policy in classrooms

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District has now implemented a policy banning students from having electronic communication devices on them. The new phone policy comes after Governor Little in partnership with State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield signed an executive order as the Phone Free Learning Act.



The district that follows the act will receive a 5,000-dollar grant.

The Caldwell District policy states students may still have phones in backpacks and bags.

Exceptions are made for students with educational exceptions.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"This is something a few of our schools have already been implementing this school year," said Caldwell School District Communication Director Jessica Watts

Before the 2024 school year started, numerous school districts in the Treasure Valley implemented strict no-phone policies for their schools. For Caldwell, the district tells me they've been working on this for some time but wanted to create a uniform policy.

"This policy will eliminate electronic communication devices throughout the school day except 9-12 graders getting to use their cellphones during the lunch period," said Watts

The push for the district to get this going came after

Districts that do will receive a 5,000 grant. This no-phone policy comes with disciplinary action if a student fails to comply.

"For the first offense, a student can pick up their cell phone at the end of that school day. If they are in violation of the policy twice then the phone will be taken to the front office where a parent will need to pick it up and if they are in violation of this policy for the third time the parent will need to set up a meeting with the administrator to talk through that to get the cellphone back," said Watts

The policy, states "Students must keep their devices powered off and stored out of sight in their backpack, bag, locker, or other designated storage area"

The district says in cases of unforeseeable emergencies students will still be able to have their electronic communication devices on them.

I interviewed students who go to a neighboring district that also has a strict no-phone policy where they tell me they aren't able to have their phones at all during the class day not even during lunch.

"I mean what If something does happen and we have to let our parents know and we can't do that without our phone," said Student Juan Ballesteros

The district tells me since implementing this policy they've received positive feedback.

"Students are more engaged in the classroom less distractions students are starting to know their peers more, more social interaction more class participation so has this has been something very positive in the Caldwell district," said Watts