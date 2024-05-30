Caldwell School District closing facilities, shrinking programs following failed supplementary levy

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District is making difficult changes after the $4.1 million supplemental levy failed to pass in the May elections.

In addition to the failed levy, the district is also having its state funding reduced by $5.5 million. A full press release from the district is available here.

Due to the lack of funding, the district will be eliminating some programs and staff. The changes for the 2024-2025 school year include:



Closure of Lincoln Elementary

Reconfiguration of middle schools: all 7th and 8th graders will attend Syringa Middle School, all 5th and 6th graders will attend Jefferson Middle School.

Reductions of staff in the District Office, Technology, and Maintenance Departments.

Reduction of activities and athletic transportation and field trips, meaning students will be required to pay a fee to cover these costs.

Reduction of School Resource Officers and Safe School Aides.

The CSD extended their thanks for the continued support of the community during this challenging time and highlighted their commitment to moving forward with the course of action they feel is best for the students.

The CSD board of trustees will be holding a special meeting on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 6 pm to address the changes and discuss the budget reductions. A livestream of the meeting will be available here.