Caldwell school bus involved in collision with e-bike, district says

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell School District bus was involved in a collision with an electric bicycle on Monday.

According to the district, no injuries were reported by anyone on the bus. It is unknown what injuries the person on the e-bike sustained.

The time and location of the incident were not provided by the district, but it said law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Parents and guardians were notified of the incident and taken home on another bus, according to the district.

"The incident remains under investigation. Caldwell School District will share additional information as it becomes available and appropriate for public release," the district said in a statement.

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