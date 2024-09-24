Caldwell School Board to hold special meeting on school safety following threats

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School Board will hold a meeting on Monday night to discuss safety concerns stemming from threats of a mass shooting that led to the cancellation of Caldwell High's Homecoming parade. This meeting aims to address the impact of the social media threat, which resulted in over 2,700 students staying home from school on Friday. The board will focus on measures to ensure the safety of students and staff in light of these recent events.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

We're now learning more about the impacts of that social media threat with documents showing more than two thousand Caldwell students stayed home from school on Friday.

At Caldwell High School alone district records show almost 75% of students were absent.

The district says Caldwell School District takes all threats to student and staff safety seriously. We will pursue the full extent of legal and disciplinary action to all perpetrators

The homecoming game still went on as scheduled with the weekend's homecoming dance set to be rescheduled.