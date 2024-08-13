Caldwell Rodeo and Buckaroo Breakfast mark major anniversaries

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell’s Buckaroo Breakfast is celebrating its 91st anniversary this year in conjunction with the Caldwell Night Rodeo’s 100th anniversary. This beloved event, a major fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce, has become a staple in the community, offering a hearty breakfast of eggs, sausage, hash browns, and pancakes. On opening day, the breakfast drew a large crowd, with many arriving early to savor the delicious food and vibrant atmosphere.



Travis Palmer, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, expressed pride in the turnout, noting that they aim to serve around 2,000 people this year. He also highlighted the dedication of longtime attendees, including a couple who have been coming for 60 years.

The festivities will take place from August 13th through August 17th, ensuring a week filled with celebration and community spirit.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We’ve been doing it for a long time and its fundraiser for the chamber for commerce and it goes to pay for all the programs we do throughout the year." Said President of Caldwell Chambers of Commerce

At Tuesday’s breakfast, many lined up for a delicious spread of eggs, sausage, hash browns, and everyone’s favorite pancakes.

I caught up with Travis Palmer Director of Chambers of Commerce who says he’s proud of the turn out on opening day.

"We will probably serve around 2,000 people this year. we are hoping to beat that number. we think it's going to be a good year. we had there's this one couple that were the first one in line this morning they have been to this breakfast every year for 60 years." Said Travis Palmer

Jack and Mary-Ann Raymond made it a point to be there, showing their support for one of their favorite community events.

"When i say 60 years years it was still in the park downtown" Said local Jack Raymond

And they made sure to not break family tradition.

"So we got up early and come over here and here we are. in the dark it was still dark!" Said Jack Raymond

The line just kept moving—one person would finish eating, and another would slide into their spot. Everyone was enjoying not just the tasty breakfast, but the great company too.

"This is such a fun event and it isn't just cowboys every direction and its crowds of people having fun!" Said Jack Raymond

"If you don't have your kids in school this week bring them out to breakfast its a great time and whether you have kids or not we would love to have you so come out and enjoy sone breakfast." Said Travis Palmer