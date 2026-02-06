Caldwell road rage crash ends with assault arrest

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 20-year-old man is in custody after Caldwell police say a road rage incident led to a crash and an assault on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, an officer witnessed the collision just before 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Linden Road and Smeed Parkway.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old Malachi Ineck, was driving aggressively and engaging in road rage behavior.

Police say he then attempted to pass another vehicle in a "clearly marked no-passing zone." During the maneuver, Ineck’s vehicle struck the front of the other car, causing his own vehicle to roll over.

After the crash, police say Ineck exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver.

Officers later located evidence of the incident using traffic cameras monitored by the department’s Real Time Information Center. Ineck was taken into custody, transported to a hospital for medical clearance, and then booked into the Canyon County Jail.

He is facing charges of reckless driving and assault.

Police are reminding drivers that road rage can escalate quickly. They recommend you don't engage with aggressive drivers, maintain a safe following distance, and use your horn only when necessary for safety.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.