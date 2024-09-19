Caldwell residents frustrated over paying for unreceived irrigation services

CALDWELL, Idaho — Residents in Caldwell that live on Elgin Street have faced summer without functioning sprinklers from Golden Gate Irrigation, despite paying up to $200 a year. Homeowner Javier Hernandez, who owns three houses, reports dried-out lawns. Other homeowners use city water to keep their lawn green but see costly water bills. We’ve reaching out to the Golden Gate Irrigation and are still waiting for a response.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's been a tough summer for residents on Elgin street who say despite consistent payment to Golden Gate Irrigation, they spent the entire season without working sprinklers.

" Nos vieran dicho no pagen no va ver agua," said Caldwell homeowner Javier Hernandez

Homeowner Javier Hernandez didn't want to go on camera but says he's been dealing with this for more than four years.

Owning not just one but three houses on the block.

Each lawn looking like this, completely dried out and dead without proper water.

He says for each home he's paying up to 200 dollars a year.

Others on the street they started using city water to keep their grass green but that cost adds up.

"Y es mas y mas," said Hernandez.

A group of residents reaching out to caldwell city leaders in July for help.

I asked Caldwell Public Works Director Rob Macdonald what the city can do to help.

He says ultimately, "The city has no jurisdiction over this irrigation system."

But, that the city would meet with the irrigation board to review the system to identify needed maintenance and make a plan for improvements.

He says the city may be able to help on a very limited basis but only after they have determined all maintenance needs with a system assessment.

"y nos dicen si le vamos a dar que en pa ocho días que pa en otro mes su le vamos a dar," Hernandez added.

Hernandez says he's heard that before.

Golden gate previously telling homeowners the problem would be solved in eight days then a month then the cycle starts over.

"Y así nos tiene," said Hernandez

I tried several times to contact golden gate irrigation and learned they no longer have a physical address.

I left voicemails and messages with their lawyer but have not gotten a call back.

"Yo creo que no es dificil," said Hernandez.

As for Javier, he just wants the irrigation addressed at some point hoping for greener pastures ahead.