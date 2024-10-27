Caldwell residents attend the 9th annual Monster Smash Trunk or Treat

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Monster Smash Trunk or Treat has been a favorite event in Caldwell for over nine years, bringing the community together each Halloween season. Started by Homes of Idaho in 2016, the celebration provides a safe place for families to enjoy fun activities and collect candy.



It's an event that's been attracting a crowd for over 9 years. The most awaited trunk or treat in Caldwell is The Monster Smash.

Homes of Idaho tells me they started the beloved Trunk or Treat 2016 with hopes of bringing the community together and bringing light to the community of Caldwell so that families and children could come to a safe place to enjoy the holiday festivities.

The event is now a tradition for many local families.

"We Just want to provide a place for the community to show up and not worry about where to go," said Homes of Idaho owner Colby Lampman

Colby Lampman owner of Homes of Idaho tells me each year the crowd just keeps getting bigger and they couldn’t be any happier about the turnouts.

"We just want to continue to offer events like these to the community and continue to grow them. We want to show that the next generation of children that they can come and enjoy our event," said Lampman

"Candy is really expensive so for a lot of families this is a really great opportunity for them to take their kids out and enjoy the cool atmosphere and get some candy and have fun," said Caldwell resident Lindsey Swanby

"So we moved here about three years ago and it's been our own little tradition," Said Tiffany Canaby

Tiffany tells me she and her daughter look forward to events like these because they bring everyone together.

"We like to get dressed up and support the community here too," said Canaby. This year's crowd shows how the Caldwell community comes together.

"It brings the town together, the community together and I am here for that," said Canaby.