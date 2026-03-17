Caldwell resident Juanita Sibert passes away, just weeks after her 109th birthday

CALDWELL, Idaho — Juanita Sibert, or "Happy" to her friends and family, passed away over the weekend. She was 109 years old.

Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis got the opportunity to be a part of Juanita's 109th birthday celebration at the beginning of the month.

WATCH | Hear from Juanita about how she came to live such a long life—

Caldwell woman turns 109 and shares her secret to a long life

When asked about her secret to a long life, Juanita said, "Well, I didn't smoke, I didn't drink, I lived a healthy life."

Her granddaughter, Mietta Silbert, said it was Juanita's pure love and joy that has allowed her to live so long.

"Most people don't survive past 89, 90, and for her to just keep on going, I think it's her strong connection with family and friends and just love, pure love and joy," she said.

Juanita leaves behind more than 50 living descendants and a tight-knit community in Caldwell. An online tribute to Juanita can be found here.

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