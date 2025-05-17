Caldwell recall leader received legal warning accusing him of false claims against officials

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man collecting signatures to recall city officials received a cease-and-desist letter on February 12, 2025, accusing him of making false statements, including calling local leaders a "crime family."

Jim Hollis has been gathering signatures for weeks in an effort to recall Mayor Jarom Wagoner and council members Brad Doty, Mike Dittenber, Geoff Williams, and Chris Allgood.

Idaho News Six learned that Hollis received the legal warning before launching his petition drive. The five-page document sent through the Rosholt Law Office alleges Hollis conspired with others to interfere with their clients' employment.

As representatives of the citizens of Caldwell, my clients support the First Amendment, including the right of residents to voice their opinions on matters of public concern, including engaging in the recall process. However, there must be a line drawn when a select few attempt to mislead the public by making categorically false and defamatory statements with the intent of subjecting individuals to public hatred or contempt. Rosholt Law PLLC

The letter instructs Hollis to preserve all electronic communications and social media posts, including those where he allegedly referred to Caldwell leaders as a "crime family."

In an exclusive phone conversation, Mike Dittenber told Idaho News Six that he considers the accusations harassment.

"There are a few loud people in the community who want other people to believe that city officials are corrupt. That is simply not true and is a false narrative intended to demonize and distract," Dittenber said.

Caldwell is a growing city providing important opportunities for commercial, industrial, and much needed residential development. I pride myself on my commitment to this great community and its future. I am disheartened by the rhetoric and outright false information surrounding the recall efforts and the cease and desist order issued more than 90 days ago.



Despite this substantial community distraction, I am confident our city will move beyond this issue and look forward to a bright future. I am also encouraged by the many people who reach out to me personally, not hiding behind the anonymity of social media, to offer their kind words of support.

City of Caldwell Councilmember Mike Dittenber

Through his lawyer, Councilmember Doty also responded to the situation.

"I am here to serve the people of Caldwell and will not comment further on baseless allegations or rhetoric designed to drive a wedge in our community," Doty said.

I have served this country and this state for over thirty-five years, both in the Army and in my 29-year law enforcement career. As a devoted father of four beautiful daughters, I have always enjoyed the frank and cordial political discourse that sets an example for future generations. As the President of the Caldwell City Council, I strive to be transparent, fair, and serve the people with the utmost conviction. I have never and will never engage in mudslinging or slander against those who disagree with me and seek to divide Caldwell. I am here to serve the people of Caldwell and will not comment further on baseless allegations or rhetoric designed to drive a wedge in our community. City of Caldwell Councilmember Brad Doty

Hollis declined an on-camera interview but maintained the letter wouldn't stop his campaign.

"The council members are not intimidating me or recall efforts. The recall is still going on and strong," Hollis said.