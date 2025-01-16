Caldwell public works director addresses water pressure concerns amid rapid development

CALDWELL, Idaho — As Caldwell’s growth accelerates, one resident is raising concerns over water pressure issues, with many pointing to the city's rapid development as the source of the problem. These concerns were voiced at a recent city council meeting, where the resident questioned whether the city’s infrastructure can keep up with the growing demand.

"I think a lot of concerns people have are a lot less severe than they are," said Rob MacDonald, Caldwell's Public Works Director.

With new subdivisions and apartment complexes being built around the city, the resident worried about the city’s ability to handle the demand for water. "We do not have the necessary infrastructure in place to continue building subdivisions or apartments at warped speed," the resident said, highlighting the strain on the system.

At the city council meeting, the resident also expressed frustration over low water pressure at their home, pointing to the city’s rapid growth as a likely cause. "I implore you on solving the water issue," the resident urged.

MacDonald addressed the concerns, reassuring the public that the city’s water system has significant capacity. "With all the capacity we have in our system, we only use about 40% of the water for houses and businesses. The other 60% is in reserve, available for fires and structure fires, so we are only using a fraction of what we have," MacDonald explained.

I spoke with MacDonald to get more information on the issue. He clarified that while water quantity concerns have been raised, the situation isn’t as severe as some believe.

"I think a lot of this concern stems back from last year when there were some concerns related to development down south," MacDonald said, referencing previous issues with water supply in the city’s southern areas.

MacDonald noted that much of the current development is occurring on the outskirts of the city, where infrastructure is lacking.

"Many developers are building on the outskirts of the city, where infrastructure is lacking," he said. "While concerns about water quantity there have been addressed, it still has been feeding other possible issues."

When developers submit plans for new projects, MacDonald emphasized that they must meet strict requirements to ensure they don’t overwhelm the city’s infrastructure.

"They have specific requirements, and that allows us to make sure that the system is keeping up with the growth," MacDonald said.

As Caldwell’s development continues, the city is taking steps to address potential water system challenges.

"We have some old wells and water lines that are ongoing projects, and we are also proposing a new water tank this year," MacDonald said. "Those are all identified in the master plan so that we can make sure we are keeping up with growth."

Despite the growing concerns, Caldwell officials remain confident that with continued infrastructure improvements, the city can handle its expansion while maintaining adequate water supply for both existing and future residents.