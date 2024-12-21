Caldwell Police seek more victims in package theft across two counties

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are encouraging victims to come forward about recent package thefts linked to juveniles across two counties, ans also share tips to help keep your holiday packages safe.



With technology, Meridian and Caldwell Police worked together to find suspects stealing packages across both counties.

Over 20 victims' packages were stolen during this time.

Officers share tips on how to make sure your packages are safe.

If you are a victim file a report, or to remain anonymous call crime stoppers.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It's definitely a crime of opportunity," said Caldwell Police CLP. Greg Wanous.

The countdown to Christmas continues with packages delivered daily to doorsteps all around the Treasure Valley.

And Caldwell PD says thieves are taking advantage of the opportunity to take what's not theirs — something that's happened to James.

"It was just gone for good," said Caldwell resident James Alan.

After several recent reported thefts in Meridian and Caldwell, the two police departments worked together and say they identified their suspects as juveniles.

"Using some modern technology stuff that we have going on here in the city and then also working with Meridian and the camera footage, we were able to identify a license plate which led us to a house," said CLP. Wanous.

They got a search warrant and say they found several of the stolen items inside like shoes, toys, and kitchen appliances.

"As you see from the mountain behind us, we were able to recover some of the things that we were looking for, and then there was also an additional bunch of items that had packaging and stuff like that that was tied to other addresses potential victims that we have to look into."

The investigation is ongoing and officers say there may be more victims out there whose items were stolen.

In order to protect your packages they have some advice, like requiring a signature for expensive items or asking neighbors to help, if you know you won't be home for a while.

"Have it delivered to a neighbor's house when you know the neighbors gonna be home — if you have a good relationship with your neighbors that could be an option. You could also just have it delivered at a time when you know you're gonna be home," said CLP. Wanous

James has learned his lesson and has advice for others.

"I put insurance on it just in case," said Alan