Caldwell Police searching for missing 16-year-old

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police in Caldwell are searching for 16-year-old Dakota Leanin Guille-Legeyt, who was last seen on June 13.

Dakota is described as 5'6 and 170 pounds with fair skin, blue eyes, and a 'sandy' hair color. Dakota has braces and a tattoo of a butterfly on her right wrist.

According to the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, this could possibly be a grooming or human trafficking situation. Dakota may be seen with a 40-year-old man.

If you have any information on Dakota's location, please contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-455-3115.