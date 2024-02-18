Caldwell police search for man they say shot at officers, and a car with adults and a child inside

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous who they say shot at officers and a car with two adults and a young child inside.

It happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Indiana and Ustick, and police believe it may have begun as a possible road rage incident.

CPD says the suspect, 25-year-old Anthony Erasmo Madrid of Nampa, was driving a red Volkswagen Passat when he allegedly fired several shots into a car striking a woman in her upper torso. She has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Police were able to track Madrid down and when they attempted to stop him, police say he shot at the officers. Those officers did not return fire and none were injured from the gunfire.

“By the grace of God, our brave Nampa Police Officers were not struck by gunfire and our victim in last night’s shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

Madrid is 5’08”, 180 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his lower left arm “EST 1998”. CPD says he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, was armed with a handgun, and is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen on foot in the area of the 1800 block 3rd St. N. in Nampa. If you see Madrid or have information about the shooting call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-454-7531. You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 208-343-COPS.