Caldwell police, school district debunk false social media rumors about locker room cameras

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department and Vallivue School District are jointly addressing false rumors circulating on social media about alleged cameras in a school locker room and the firing of a staff member.

After investigating the claims by speaking directly with multiple parents and school administrators, officials found no evidence to support the allegations.

"Parents who were contacted stated that their students had heard the information from other students, and no student has reported firsthand knowledge or identified the source of the rumor," according to the joint statement released Thursday.

School administrators confirmed that no cameras were installed in any locker rooms and no staff member was terminated for any such allegation. Officials said it remains unknown where or when the false information originated.

The Caldwell Police Department is encouraging anyone with direct, factual information to contact the department or school administration for appropriate review.

"We understand that rumors involving student safety are alarming," the statement read. "We ask parents and community members to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely on official communication from the School District and Police Department."

Both agencies emphasized that student safety and well-being remains their highest priority.

