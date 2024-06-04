Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

Caldwell Police report 114 total crashes in May, share monthly traffic stats

Police,Force,Department,In,Full,Activity.,Red,Light,Flasher,Of
Shutterstock
Police,Force,Department,In,Full,Activity.,Red,Light,Flasher,Of
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jun 04, 2024

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department has launched a new program, releasing traffic numbers at the end of each month to keep locals informed.

In the month of May, they reported a total of 114 crashes, 17 injury crashes, 17 hit and runs, and 77 total property damage incidents. CPD also reported 1 pedestrian/vehicle incident and 2 bicycle/vehicle incidents over the month. The department is asking drivers to work as a community to keep those numbers down.

With the new traffic report posts, you can expect to find compiled traffic data on the CPD Facebook page at the end of each month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.