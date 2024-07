CALDWELL, Idaho — The Fourth of July weekend kept law enforcement in Caldwell busy with everything from crashes to fireworks.

The Caldwell Police Department received 571 calls between July 4 and July 7. The department also made 21 arrests during that period.

CPD also assisted the Caldwell Fire Department with traffic control after a fire on Main St and another near the Terrace Drive-In.

Despite the high number of calls, the city had no major incidents during the holiday weekend.